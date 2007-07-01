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    Philips Avent Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

    SCH550/00

    Accurate temperature

    This digital thermomether measures the baby's room and bath temperature. Due to its design, it is also attractive as a toy for baby to play with in the water.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

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    Accurate temperature

    Floats in water

    Complies with all relevant toy and safety standard

    Complies with all relevant toy and safety standard

    The products that comply to the toys standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

    Accurate temperature readings for bath or bedroom

    The digital bath and room thermometer allows you to conveniently determine the ideal temperature of your baby's bath or room. Your baby will feel most comfortable in bath if the water is between 36.5 °C and 38 °C. A temperature of 39°C and above is too hot and your baby could get burned! At a room temperature of about 18°C babies feel most comfortable when sleeping.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Operating time on battery
      22000  hour(s)
      Battery type
      CR44
      Number of batteries
      2
      Removable/replaceable
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Complies with
      EU & USA Toy regulation
      Operating temperature range
      10-40C (50-105F)  °C
      Accuracy
      +/-0.5  °C
      Humidity: Waterproof up to
      1.5  m
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