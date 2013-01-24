Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Baby bottle

SCF971/17
Avent
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Baby bottle

    SCF971/17
    Find support for this product

    Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on

    The Philips Avent Standard/Essential bottle helps to make bottle feeding easier for your baby and you. The soft ribbed design of the nipple makes it easy for baby's mouth to seal on it. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR26.00

    Philips Avent Baby bottle

    Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on

    The Philips Avent Standard/Essential bottle helps to make bottle feeding easier for your baby and you. The soft ribbed design of the nipple makes it easy for baby's mouth to seal on it. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all standard-baby-bottles
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on

      • Standard
      • 8oz
      • Medium Flow Nipple
      Easy and comfortable feeding

      Easy and comfortable feeding

      The soft ribbed design of the nipple makes it easy for baby's mouth to seal on the teat, allowing easy and comfortable feeding.

      Air goes into the bottle, instead of baby's tummy

      Air goes into the bottle, instead of baby's tummy

      The anti-colic valve flexes to allow air into the bottle, helping to prevent gas from going into baby’s tummy.

      Secure and leak-free storage and travel

      Secure and leak-free storage and travel

      The bottle will not leak while feeding your baby and the dormal cap seals the teat for secure and leak-free storage and travel.

      Ergonomic shape

      Ergonomic shape

      The ergonomic shape of the bottle makes it easy to hold for both mom and baby.

      This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

      This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Standard Feeding Bottle
        1  pcs
        Soft, Medium Flow Nipple
        1  pcs

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Standard neck

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        One piece valve

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011