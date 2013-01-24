Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips AVENT standard manual breast pump SCF900/00 ensures comfortable and quick pumping experience, to suit you and your baby’s needs

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR140.00
      Comfortable and Quick

      Comfortable and quick breast pump experience

      Ergonomically designed handle

      Ergonomically designed handle

      The handle is designed ergonomically thus less effort and easy pumping

      Optimally designed suction strength

      Optimally designed suction strength

      Suction strength is designed optimally to ensure both comfort and efficiency

      Soft, ribbed silicone teat for easy latch-on

      Soft, ribbed silicone teat for easy latch-on

      Soft, ribbed silicone Philips Avent teat is easy for baby's mouth to seal and latch on the teat. With this, the baby will feel more comfortable drinking from the teat.

      Soft silicone petal cushion

      Soft silicone petal cushion

      The soft silicone petal cushion of the Philips Avent breast pump closely attaches to the breast and gently massages the area around nipple to stimulate fast let-down

      Easy for pumping, storage and feeding

      With storage lid, the pumped breast milk can be stored directly into refrigerator to keep milk fresh; Feed the baby after pumping by using the standard neck teat

      Gentle-draw vacuum

      The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        1  pcs
        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1  pcs
        Manual breast pump
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1  pcs
        Milk Container( 120ml/4oz)
        1  pcs
        Dormal Cap & Screw Ring
        1  pcs

      • Bottle neck size

        Standard neck
        Yes

