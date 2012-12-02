We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
days
hours
minutes
seconds
We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more

Search terms

  • Comfortable and Quick Comfortable and Quick Comfortable and Quick

    Philips Avent Manual breast pump

    SCF900/01

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Comfortable and Quick

    Philips Avent standard manual breast pump SCF900/00 ensures comfortable and quick pumping experience, to suit you and your baby’s needs

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR140.00

    Philips Avent Manual breast pump

    Similar products

    See all Breast pumps
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Comfortable and Quick

    Comfortable and quick breast pump experience

    Ergonomically designed handle

    Ergonomically designed handle

    The handle is designed ergonomically thus less effort and easy pumping

    Optimally designed suction strength

    Optimally designed suction strength

    Suction strength is designed optimally to ensure both comfort and efficiency

    Soft, ribbed silicone teat for easy latch-on

    Soft, ribbed silicone teat for easy latch-on

    Soft, ribbed silicone Philips Avent teat is easy for baby's mouth to seal and latch on the teat. With this, the baby will feel more comfortable drinking from the teat.

    Soft silicone petal cushion

    Soft silicone petal cushion

    The soft silicone petal cushion of the Philips Avent breast pump closely attaches to the breast and gently massages the area around nipple to stimulate fast let-down

    Easy for pumping, storage and feeding

    With storage lid, the pumped breast milk can be stored directly into refrigerator to keep milk fresh; Feed the baby after pumping by using the standard neck teat

    Gentle-draw vacuum

    The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling

    Technical Specifications

    • Bottle neck size

      Standard neck
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Bottle stand/funnel cover
      1  pcs
      Extra soft newborn flow nipple
      1  pcs
      Sealing disc for milk storage
      1  pcs
      Manual breast pump
      1  pcs
      Dormal Cap & Screw Ring
      1  pcs
      Milk Container( 120ml/4oz)
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    * Suggested retail price

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.