Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Fresh food storage pots

SCF876/02
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Easy storage for fresh meals Easy storage for fresh meals Easy storage for fresh meals
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Fresh food storage pots

    SCF876/02
    Overall Rating / 5

    Easy storage for fresh meals

    Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR41.00

    Philips Avent Fresh food storage pots

    Easy storage for fresh meals

    Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals. See all benefits

    Easy storage for fresh meals

    Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR41.00

    Philips Avent Fresh food storage pots

    Easy storage for fresh meals

    Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-food-makers
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Easy storage for fresh meals

      • 2 reusable storage pots
      • For healthy baby food maker
      Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals

      Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals

      Designed for Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals.

      Store the right portion size for your growing toddler

      Store the right portion size for your growing toddler

      Store the right portion size for your growing toddler.

      Sealing lids help preserve flavors and freshness

      Sealing lids help preserve flavors and freshness

      Sealing lids help preserve flavors and freshness.

      Designed for storage in fridge and freezer

      Designed for storage in fridge and freezer

      Designed for storage in fridge and freezer.

      Designed to stack together for space saving storage

      Designed to stack together for space saving storage

      Designed to stack together for space saving storage.

      Can be used in microwave oven and dishwasher

      Can be used in microwave oven and dishwasher

      Can be used in microwave oven and dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Number of pots
        • 1 for 120ml
        • 1 for 240ml

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 1 year +
        • 6 - 12 months
        • 6 months +

      • Dimensions

        Dimensions (WxHxD)
        W: 119mm x H: 103mm x D: 119mm

      • Material

        Polpropylene (PP)
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item