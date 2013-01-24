Search terms
Easy storage for fresh meals
Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy storage for fresh meals
Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals. See all benefits
Easy storage for fresh meals
Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy storage for fresh meals
Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals. See all benefits
Designed for Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals.
Store the right portion size for your growing toddler.
Sealing lids help preserve flavors and freshness.
Designed for storage in fridge and freezer.
Designed to stack together for space saving storage.
Can be used in microwave oven and dishwasher.
What is included
Country of origin
Development stages
Dimensions
Material