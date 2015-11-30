2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF876/02
Easy storage for fresh meals
Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals.
2 reusable storage pots
For healthy baby food maker
Designed for Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker. Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals.
Store the right portion size for your growing toddler.
Sealing lids help preserve flavors and freshness.
Reviews
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 consumers of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Overbrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.