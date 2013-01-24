Search terms
Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink by keeping the teat full of milk during feeding. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests helps w/common feeding issues such as colic, reflux & gas. See all benefits
The teat stays full of milk, even when the bottle is horizontal, so your baby can drink in a more natural, upright position. This can help reduce reflux, aid digestion, and make feeding time more comfortable for you and your little one.
Our unique AirFree™ vent draws air away from the teat, so your baby swallows less air as they drink. This can help reduce common feeding issues such as colic, reflux and gas.
The AirFree™ vent can be easily assembled with any Philips Avent Anti-colic and Classic+ bottle. Also as the vent is one single piece, cleaning is a breeze.
To start, fill the bottle with milk, place the AirFree™ vent over the rim, and screw on the teat. Tilt the bottle downwards once to fill the teat, and you're ready to go. When feeding, make sure the AirFree™ vent stays on top. The teat will stay full of milk, even when it's horizontal, for easier upright feeding.
The Philips Avent AirFree™ vent is compatible with our 4oz / 125 ml, 9oz / 260 ml and 11oz / 330ml Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles. The AirFree vent is not compatible with the Natural bottles.
What is included
AirFree™ vent
Ease of use
Development stages
Functions