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  • Allows healthy oral development* Allows healthy oral development* Allows healthy oral development*

    Philips Avent Straw Cups

    SCF796/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Allows healthy oral development*

    The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup with ergonomic handles is ideal for first sips from a straw and allows healthy oral development.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.*

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    Suggested retail price: MYR49.00

    Philips Avent Straw Cups

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    Allows healthy oral development*

    Anti-leak valve design to prevent spills

    • Bendy straw cup
    • 200ml/7oz
    • 9m+
    • 1-pack
    Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

    Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

    The lower part of the straw is bent so that the straw easily reaches the liquid which allows you to drink in a natural drinking position.

    Integrated anti-leak valve & flip top design prevent spills

    Integrated anti-leak valve & flip top design prevent spills

    The straw has an integrated anti-leak valve to prevent spills. The flip top protects the straw and prevents leakage on the go.

    Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

    Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

    The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup can be easily assembled and disassembled. All parts are completely dishwasher safe, for your convenience.

    BPA free materials

    BPA free materials

    The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup is made from completely BPA free materials.

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Healthy oral development

    Healthy oral development

    The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup allows healthy oral development and exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.*

    Ergonomic handles and soft straw - ideal for young toddlers

    The cup’s integrated handles are ergonomically designed, making it easy for little hands to hold the cup. The soft flexible straw is gentle on gums while the cup’s lightweight small size is ideal for first straw sips.

    Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

    Learning to drink independently is a key step in a child’s development. We support children’s journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with teats, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills. Our premium quality solutions are of course BPA-free and developed with convenience and hygiene in mind.

    Technical Specifications

    • Size of the cup

      7oz/200ml
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      Indonesia
      Yes

    • What is included

      Cup
      1
      Flip top
      1
      Straw
      1

    • Development stages

      Development stage
      9m+

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    • 90% of 200 surveyed US pediatric dentists agree that the design of our straw cup allows healthy oral development. 89% agree that straw drinking exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength (ind. onl. research, USA, Apr. 2016). Developed with speech pediatricians, dentist, ergonomist and midwife.
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