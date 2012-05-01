SCF764/00
Keeps your straw cup hygienic always
The Philips Avent replacement straw set SCF764/00 with brush includes 2 replaceable straw sets and a cleaning brush. This means that the straw in the cup can always be kept clean and hygienic for use at anytime!See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
.
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.