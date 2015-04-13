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  • Sip, no drip Sip, no drip Sip, no drip

    Philips Avent Spout Cup

    SCF753

    Sip, no drip

    The Philips Avent BPA free sippy cup features a patent pending valve that guarantees no leakage. The soft non-slip handles ensure easy grip for little hands and the hard spout is bite resistant. Easy for your child, convenient for you.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR42.00

    Philips Avent Spout Cup

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    Sip, no drip

    Easy transition from bottle to cup

    • Sip no drip
    • 9oz/260ml
    • 12m+
    • Hard spout
    Angled spout mitigates head tilting

    Angled spout mitigates head tilting

    The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.

    Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

    Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

    Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

    This cup is made from BPA free material

    This cup is made from BPA free material

    This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    .

    Leak free! Moms confirm

    No more mess! The new patent pending valve ensures that water comes out only when the child is drinking from the spout.

    Easy conversion to a free-flow cup

    Simply remove the valve and the sippy cup becomes a free-flow cup.

    Hygienic cap to keep cup clean on-the-go

    Whether at home or on-the-go, the protective hygiene cap always keeps the spout clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      0.102  kg
      F-box dimensions
      183 x 125 x 90  mm
      No. of F-boxes in A-box
      6  pcs

    • Country of origin

      Indonesia
      Yes

    • Material

      Spout cup
      Polypropylene

    • What is included

      Cup (260ml/ 9oz)
      1  pcs
      Snap-on hygienic cap
      1  pcs
      Handle with integrated spout
      1  pcs
      Valve
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      12 months +

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