Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

SCF683/07
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
  • Baby's first step to using a cup Baby's first step to using a cup Baby's first step to using a cup
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

    SCF683/07
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Baby's first step to using a cup

    Designed to be gentle on baby's gums, the Philips AVENT bottle trainer SCF683/07 with a soft, non-spill drinking spout See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

    Baby's first step to using a cup

    Designed to be gentle on baby's gums, the Philips AVENT bottle trainer SCF683/07 with a soft, non-spill drinking spout See all benefits

    Baby's first step to using a cup

    Designed to be gentle on baby's gums, the Philips AVENT bottle trainer SCF683/07 with a soft, non-spill drinking spout See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

    Baby's first step to using a cup

    Designed to be gentle on baby's gums, the Philips AVENT bottle trainer SCF683/07 with a soft, non-spill drinking spout See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all classic-plus-baby-bottles
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Baby's first step to using a cup

      Easy-grip handles for bottles

      • 9oz
      • Variable Flow Nipple
      Easy to grip, removable handles

      Easy to grip, removable handles

      Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently

      Soft non-spill drinking spout

      Soft non-spill drinking spout

      Replace the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout - designed to be gentle on your baby's gums

      Replace nipple with the soft spout

      Replace nipple with the soft spout

      Transform feeding bottle by simply replacing the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout

      This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

      This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

      Technical Specifications

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 months +

      • What is included

        Soft spout
        1  pcs

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA free

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Natural Feeding Bottle
        1  pcs
        Dome cap
        1  pcs
        Easy grip handles
        1  pcs
        Screw ring
        1  pcs
        Soft, Variable Flow Nipple
        1  pcs

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Wide neck

      • Bottle

        Capacity
        260  oz

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories
        * Suggested retail price

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item