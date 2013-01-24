Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Glass bottle sleeve

SCF676/01
Avent
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
  • Insulates and protects Insulates and protects Insulates and protects
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Glass bottle sleeve

    SCF676/01
    Find support for this product

    Insulates and protects

    The Philips AVENT glass bottle sleeve is ideal for protecting your glass feeding bottles and is specially designed to keep liquids either warm or cool. Due to the convenient opening, you can easily read the scale. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Glass bottle sleeve

    Insulates and protects

    The Philips AVENT glass bottle sleeve is ideal for protecting your glass feeding bottles and is specially designed to keep liquids either warm or cool. Due to the convenient opening, you can easily read the scale. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all bottle-feeding
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Insulates and protects

      Keeps liquids warm or cool

      • 240ml/8oz
      Fits 8oz/260ml Philips Avent Natural glass bottles

      Fits 8oz/260ml Philips Avent Natural glass bottles

      The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve fits 8oz/260ml Philips Avent Natural glass bottles.

      Insulating material keeps feed warm or cool

      The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve helps keep baby's feed either warm or cool.

      Shock resistant material

      The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve provides shock resistance to help protect your bottles.

      Easily read the scale of the glass bottle

      The opening in the Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve, means you can easily read the scale during your baby's feed.

      Washable at 40° Celcius

      The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve is machine washable at 40° Celcius.

      Oeko-Tex® Class 1 certified - safe for baby

      The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve is Oeko-Tex® Class 1 certified - safe for baby

      Available in vanilla/grey and blue/vanilla

      The Philips Avent glass bottle is available in 2 colours: vanilla/grey and blue/vanilla.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Portugal
        Yes

      • Material

        Sleeve
        • Oeko-Tex® Class 1 certified
        • Soft polyester

      • What is included

        Glass bottle sleeve
        1 pcs (either grey-vanilla or turquoise-vanilla colored)

      • Design

        Sleeve design
        • Stylish design
        • Open scale
        • Available in 2 colors
        • Glass bottles only

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-12 months

      • Functions

        Material
        Heat and cold insulating

      • Easy to use

        Sleeve use
        • Shock resistant
        • Warm and cool insulating
        • Easy scale reading
        • Fits glass bottles

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item