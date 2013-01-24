Only three components for ease of cleaning

The Philips Avent feeding bottle consists of only three components for ease of cleaning and has an dormal cap for hygienic storage and transportation. In a randomised clinical trial the design of the Philips Avent bottle was compared with another leading brand over a 12 month period. The maternal satisfaction in terms of ease of cleaning (p=0.04) and ease of assembly (p=0.02) was significantly better in the Philips Avent bottle.