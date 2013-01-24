Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Natural nipple

SCF656/27
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Natural nipple

    SCF656/27
    Overall Rating / 5

    The natural way to bottle feed

    The Philips AVENT Thick Feed nipple is ideal for foods of thicker consistency, such as cereals or soups. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easy combining breast and bottle. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Natural nipple

    The natural way to bottle feed

    The Philips AVENT Thick Feed nipple is ideal for foods of thicker consistency, such as cereals or soups. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easy combining breast and bottle. See all benefits

    The natural way to bottle feed

    The Philips AVENT Thick Feed nipple is ideal for foods of thicker consistency, such as cereals or soups. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easy combining breast and bottle. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Natural nipple

    The natural way to bottle feed

    The Philips AVENT Thick Feed nipple is ideal for foods of thicker consistency, such as cereals or soups. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easy combining breast and bottle. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-bottle-nipples
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      The natural way to bottle feed

      • 2 pieces
      • Thick feed flow
      • 6m+
      BPA free nipple

      BPA free nipple

      This nipple is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Compatible with Philips Avent Natural feeding bottle

      We advise to use the Natural feeding nipples with Natural bottles only.

      Different flow rates for the most comfortable feed

      Philips Avent offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby’s growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips Avent offers the newborn flow nipple with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow nipple with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow nipple with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow nipple with 4 holes (6M+). All nipples are available in twin packs.

      Thick Feed teat - Natural

      With the thick feed nipple, you can feed your baby with thicker feeds, following his developed feeding needs. We recommend to use this nipple for thicker feeds such asAR (thickened) milk, milk mixed with baby rice, milk mixed with baby food, puree, soup…

      Technical Specifications

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6 - 12 months

      • Material

        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone

      • Nipple

        Flow speed
        Fast flow
        Holes
        Slot hole
        Months
        6m+

      • What is included

        Soft, Variable Flow Nipple
        2  pcs
        Soft, Thick Feed Nipple
        2  pcs

      • Design

        Nipple design
        • Breast shaped nipple
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Extra wide

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        Advanced anti-colic system
        Latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        • Natural latch on
        Nipple
        • Extra soft and flexible teat
        • Unique comfort petals

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011