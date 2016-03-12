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    Philips Avent Natural nipple

    SCF655

    The natural way to bottle feed

    Our new soft and anti-collapse ribbed nipple is designed for growing babies. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR33.00

    Philips Avent Natural nipple

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    The natural way to bottle feed

    Soft and anti-collapse nipple design

    • 2 pieces
    • Variable flow
    • 3m+
    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.

    Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

    Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

    The petals insides the teat and the ridge design, increase the teat softness and flexibility, guaranteeing no teat collapse for growing babies.

    Unique anti-colic valve technology

    Unique anti-colic valve technology

    Reduces fussing and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy.

    Soft and smooth silicone for your baby's changing needs

    The soft and smooth bite resistant silicone, is developped for your baby’s changing needs.

    Designed for your baby's changing needs

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes and 7 different nipples for every development stage of your baby. With different nipple softness, flexibility and design and with increasing flow rates and bottle sizes that keep up with your baby’s growth and development.

    Adjust the flow rate to baby's convenience

    With the variable flow nipple, you can adjust the flow rate according to liquid's thickness and suit baby's feeding rythm perfectly. We recommend to use this nipple for thicker liquids such as AR (thickened) milk, milk mixed with baby rice, milk mixed with baby food, soup… Once baby is ready for an even faster flow, we recommend to use the Philips Avent Thick Feed nipple.

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Soft Variable Flow nipple
      2  pcs

    • Functions

      Anti-colic valve
      Advanced anti-colic system
      Latch on
      • Natural latch on
      • Easy combine breast and bottle
      Nipple
      • Unique comfort petals
      • Extra soft and flexible teat

    • Development stages

      Stage
      3m+

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    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
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