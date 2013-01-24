Home
Philips Avent

Natural nipple

SCF653/27
Avent
    Our new nipple helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      The natural way to bottle feed

      AVENT nipple with petal design

      • 2 pieces
      • Medium flow
      • 3m+
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

      BPA free nipple

      BPA free nipple

      This nipple is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)

      Different flow rates for the most comfortable feed

      Philips Avent offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby’s growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips Avent offers the newborn flow nipple with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow nipple with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow nipple with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow nipple with 4 holes (6M+). All nipples are available in twin packs.

      Compatible with Philips Avent Natural feeding bottle

      We advise to use the Natural feeding nipples with Natural bottles only.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        Nipple
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Soft, Medium Flow nipple
        2  pcs

      • Design

        Nipple design
        • Breast shaped nipple
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Extra wide

      • Nipple

        Flow speed
        Medium flow
        Holes
        3 holes
        Months
        3m+

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-6 months

      • Functions

        Nipple
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Extra soft and flexible teat
        Latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        • Natural latch on
        Anti-colic valve
        Advanced anti-colic system

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011