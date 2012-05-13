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  • The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed

    Philips Avent Natural nipple

    SCF652/27

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    The natural way to bottle feed

    Our new nipple helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR31.90

    Philips Avent Natural nipple

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    The natural way to bottle feed

    Avent nipple with petal design

    • 2 pieces
    • Slow flow
    • 1m+
    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

    BPA free nipple

    BPA free nipple

    This nipple is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)

    Different flow rates for the most comfortable feed

    Philips Avent offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby’s growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips Avent offers the newborn flow nipple with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow nipple with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow nipple with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow nipple with 4 holes (6M+). All nipples are available in twin packs.

    Compatible with Philips Avent Natural feeding bottle

    We advise to use the Natural feeding nipples with Natural bottles only.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Nipple design
      • Breast shaped nipple
      • Unique comfort petals
      • Extra wide

    • Material

      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Soft, Slow Flow nipple
      2  pcs

    • Nipple

      Flow speed
      Slow flow
      Holes
      2 holes
      Months
      1m+

    • Functions

      Anti-colic valve
      Advanced anti-colic system
      Latch on
      • Easy combine breast and bottle
      • Natural latch on
      Nipple
      • Unique comfort petals
      • Extra soft and flexible teat

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-6 months

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    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
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