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  • Ideal food storage for home and away Ideal food storage for home and away Ideal food storage for home and away

    Philips Avent Food storage cup

    SCF639/05

    Ideal food storage for home and away

    Store and feed your healthy weaning meals with our new food storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent at home and away.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR45.00

    Philips Avent Food storage cup

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    Ideal food storage for home and away

    With leak proof lid

    • Standard
    For use in fridge and freezer

    For use in fridge and freezer

    For maximum flexibility.

    Easy to use and clean

    Easy to use and clean

    Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Retail pack dimensions
      80x80x200mm (WxDxH)

    • What is included

      Lids
      5  pcs
      240ml/8oz storage cups
      5 (re-usable)  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      6 months +

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