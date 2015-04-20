Philips Avent Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit
Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
This Classic+ trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. With easy to hold handles, your baby will be able to drink independently from the familiar nipple. See all benefits
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Suggested retail price: MYR39.00
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Philips Avent Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit
Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
This cup is made from BPA free material
This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.
All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience
.
Easy to grip, removable handles
Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently
Technical Specifications
-
Weight and dimensions
- Product weight
-
0.09
kg
- F-box dimensions
-
130 x 110 x 60
mm
- No. of F-boxes in A-box
-
6
pcs
-
Country of origin
- England
-
Yes
-
Material
- Bottle
-
- Nipple
-
-
What is included
- Bottle to 1st trainer cup
-
1
pcs
- Snap-on hygienic cap
-
1
pcs
- Soft, Medium Flow Nipple
-
1
pcs
-
Development stages
- Stage
-
4 months +
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