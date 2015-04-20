We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
days
hours
minutes
seconds
We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more

Search terms

  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

    Philips Avent Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit

    SCF625/02

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

    This Classic+ trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. With easy to hold handles, your baby will be able to drink independently from the familiar nipple.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR39.00

    Philips Avent Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit

    Similar products

    See all Trainer cups
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

    • Classic+
    • 4m+
    This cup is made from BPA free material

    This cup is made from BPA free material

    This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    .

    Easy to grip, removable handles

    Easy to grip, removable handles

    Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      0.09  kg
      F-box dimensions
      130 x 110 x 60  mm
      No. of F-boxes in A-box
      6  pcs

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • Material

      Bottle
      • BPA free*
      • Polypropylene
      Nipple
      • BPA free*
      • Silicone

    • What is included

      Bottle to 1st trainer cup
      1  pcs
      Snap-on hygienic cap
      1  pcs
      Soft, Medium Flow Nipple
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      4 months +

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.