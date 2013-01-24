Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Avent

Avent Baby Body & Hair Wash

SCF513/25
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Leaves hair, skin and scap smooth and soft Leaves hair, skin and scap smooth and soft Leaves hair, skin and scap smooth and soft
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Avent Baby Body & Hair Wash

    SCF513/25
    Overall Rating / 5

    Leaves hair, skin and scap smooth and soft

    A mild, low-lather, no-soap, no-lanolin wash which cleanses effectively without removing natural oils. It will leave hair silky and skin and scalp smooth and soft. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Avent Baby Body & Hair Wash

    Leaves hair, skin and scap smooth and soft

    A mild, low-lather, no-soap, no-lanolin wash which cleanses effectively without removing natural oils. It will leave hair silky and skin and scalp smooth and soft. See all benefits

    Leaves hair, skin and scap smooth and soft

    A mild, low-lather, no-soap, no-lanolin wash which cleanses effectively without removing natural oils. It will leave hair silky and skin and scalp smooth and soft. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Avent Baby Body & Hair Wash

    Leaves hair, skin and scap smooth and soft

    A mild, low-lather, no-soap, no-lanolin wash which cleanses effectively without removing natural oils. It will leave hair silky and skin and scalp smooth and soft. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all skincare
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Leaves hair, skin and scap smooth and soft

      With waterlily flowers and milk proteins

      • 250 ml

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

      A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

      No tears formula

      Specially formulated to be mild to baby's eyes.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Baby body and hair wash
        1 Tube 250ml

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.
        Tube
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Dimensions & Weight

        Volume
        250ml

      • Ingredients

        Lanolin
        No
        Soap
        No

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item