Philips Avent

Natural PA baby bottle

SCF472/27
Avent
  The most natural way to bottle feed
    Philips Avent Natural PA baby bottle

    SCF472/27
    The most natural way to bottle feed

    Our new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The skin soft teat has an innovative spiral design and unique comfort petals for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easily combining breast and bottle feeding.

    Suggested retail price: MYR90.00

    Philips Avent Natural PA baby bottle

    The most natural way to bottle feed

    Our new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The skin soft teat has an innovative spiral design and unique comfort petals for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easily combining breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    The most natural way to bottle feed

    Our new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The skin soft teat has an innovative spiral design and unique comfort petals for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easily combining breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR90.00

    Philips Avent Natural PA baby bottle

    The most natural way to bottle feed

    Our new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The skin soft teat has an innovative spiral design and unique comfort petals for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easily combining breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      The most natural way to bottle feed

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      • 2 Bottles
      • 4oz/125ml
      • Newborn flow teat
      • 0m+
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      The wide breast shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

      Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

      The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.

      Unique anti-colic valve technology

      Unique anti-colic valve technology

      Reduces fussing and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy.

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      Ergonomic shape for easy holding

      Ergonomic shape for easy holding

      Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

      Compatible with Philips Avent range

      Compatible with Philips Avent range

      The Philips Avent Natural PA bottle is compatible with most of the Philips Avent range.

      Different teat flow rates available in the range

      Different teat flow rates available in the range

      The Philips Avent range offers different teats for every development stage of your baby. With different teat softness, flexibility and design and with increasing flow rates that keep up with your baby’s growth and development. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates.

      PA material is light, durable and transparent as glass

      The high-quality, imported PA material is a light but durable plastic, and as transparent as glass. Portable and resistant to high-temperature sterilisation, bottle can be used to heat up milk directly.

      BPA and BPS free*

      The Philips Avent Natural PA bottle is made of BPA and BPS free material (polyamide).

      Technical Specifications

      • Bottle

        Material
        • BPA free
        • Highly durable
        Capacity
        4oz/125ml

      • What is included

        Baby bottle
        2  pcs

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Wide neck

      • Functions

        Latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        • Natural latch on
        Teat
        Extra soft and flexible teat, Unique comfort petals

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-12 months

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011