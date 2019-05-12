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  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe Lets your little one’s skin breathe Lets your little one’s skin breathe

    Philips Avent Ultra air Pacifier

    SCF376/22

    Lets your little one’s skin breathe

    Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. It has a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it when the lights are out. Available in various colors and designs.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR38.00

    Philips Avent Ultra air Pacifier

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    Lets your little one’s skin breathe

    Easy to find in the dark

    • With glow-in-the-dark button
    • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
    • 2-pack
    • 6-18m
    Lets baby’s skin breathe

    Lets baby’s skin breathe

    Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.

    Long lasting glow-in-the-dark

    Long lasting glow-in-the-dark

    Use ultra air's glow in the dark button to find your baby's pacifier quickly without having to switch on the lights.

    Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

    Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

    We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

    Natural oral development

    Natural oral development

    Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.

    Natural feel for baby

    Natural feel for baby

    Our textured silicone nipple is designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast.

    Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

    Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

    The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers doubles as a sterilizer. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

    Designed in the Netherlands

    Designed in the Netherlands

    Our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers are designed in the Netherlands.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hygiene

      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Easy to clean
      Yes

    • Safety

      BPA-free
      Yes
      Safety ring handle
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Sterilizer/carrying case
      Yes

    • What is included

      ultra air pacifier
      2  pcs

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    • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
    • *For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.
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