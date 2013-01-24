Home
Philips Avent

Single electronic breast pump

SCF312/01
Avent
Avent
  • Designed for Comfort Designed for Comfort Designed for Comfort
    Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

    SCF312/01
    Designed for Comfort

    Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips AVENT breast pump SCF312/01 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

      Designed for Comfort

      Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

      • Includes 4oz bottle
      Remembers your personal rhythm

      Remembers your personal rhythm

      Only Philips Avent's electric breast pumps have a unique memory feature that learns and continues your personal pumping rhythm for maximum comfort

      Gentle yet effective results

      Gentle yet effective results

      The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action for comfortable efficacy

      Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

      Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

      The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

      Unique system for easy milk storage

      Unique system for easy milk storage

      Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer

      Also use as a manual breast pump

      Also use as a manual breast pump

      Can also be used as a manual breast pump when that's more convenient

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months

      • Power

        Voltage
        100 - 240  V

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1  pcs
        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        1  pcs
        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        1  pcs
        Disposable breast pad
        1  pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        1  pcs
        Spare parts
        2  pcs

      • What is included

        Battery pack
        1  pcs
        Electronic Breast Pump
        1
        Manual pump parts for when power is not available
        1

