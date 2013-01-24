Home
Breastfeeding essentials care set

SCF257/00
Avent
    Philips Avent Breastfeeding essentials care set

    SCF257/00
    Get ready for breastfeeding

    Philips AVENT breastfeeding essentials set, helps you with the first days of breastfeeding. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR103.00
    Suggested retail price: MYR103.00
      Get ready for breastfeeding

      AVENT Breastfeeding set

      • Breast care
      12x day-time breast pads

      12x day-time breast pads

      To keep you dry and comfortable during the day.

      6x night-time breast pads

      Specially designed for extra absorbtion and comfort through the night.

      2x thermogel pads for dual use

      Warm use to stimulate breast milk flow - Cold use for soothing and relief - Comes with extra soft sleeves for added comfort

      1x nipple cream

      To moisturize and soothe sore nipples

      1x bra clip

      To help you remember which side to feed from

      Developed with breastfeeding expert

      Developed with midwife and baby adviser Vicky Scott who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 15 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Disposable day breast pads
        12  pcs
        Disposable night breast pads
        6  pcs
        2-in-1 Thermopad
        2  pcs
        Moisturizing Nipple Cream
        15  ml
        Bra clip
        1  pcs
        Washable pouch
        1  pcs

      • Dimensions & weight

        Dimensions
        226x150x70  mm

      • Functions

        Breast care
        • Day
        • Night
        • Soothing

