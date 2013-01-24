Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Philips Avent

Disposable breast pads

SCF254/60
Avent
Avent
  Comfortable and discreet
    Philips Avent Disposable breast pads

    SCF254/60
    Comfortable and discreet

    The unique Philips Avent SCF254/60 breast pads are specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable during the day. See all benefits

      Comfortable and discreet

      AVENT breast pads

      • 60 day pads
      Invisible under clothes

      Invisible under clothes

      Ultra thin with a contoured shape. Adhesive strip to keep the pads in place.

      Silky soft feel

      Silky soft feel

      Silky soft topsheet and breathable, natural materials. Dermatologically tested.

      Anti slip with adhesive tapes

      Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.

      Developed with breastfeeding expert

      Developed with midwife and baby adviser Vicky Scott who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 15 years.

      Hygienic

      Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.

      Soft with discreet, contoured shape

      The Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to discretely wearing under your clothing.

      Unique four layered construction for maximum dryness

      1. Ultra soft top layer with nipple indent- keeps breast dry at all times. 2. Ultra absorbent layer, cushioned for extra comfort. 3. Ultra absorbent core- draws in moisture to guard against embarrassment. 4. Ultra breathable outer layer- helps avoid sore nipples. Anti-slip with adhesive tapes- keeps pad in place.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Material

        Breast pads
        Dermatologically tested

      • What is included

        Disposable day breast pads
        60  pcs

      • Design

        Discreet contoured shape
        Yes

      • Functions

        Ultra dry
        • Multi layers
        • One-way top

      • Dimensions & weight

        Dimensions
        135*135*100  mm

      • Maximum comfort

        Anti-slip
        Adhesive tape

      • Silky soft feel

        Silky soft topsheet
        • Breathable natural material
        • Dermatologically tested

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

