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Sip, no drip
The Philips Avent soft spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle to a drinking cup. They include patent pending leak proof valve which makes replacement easy for the Sip, no drip spout cups.See all benefits
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The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.
This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.
All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
No more mess! The new patent pending valve ensures that water comes out only when the child is drinking from the spout.
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