    The Philips Avent soft spouts SCF246/11 are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

      Soft spouts

      Spout for easy transition from bottle to cup

      • 6m+

      Gentle on gums

      The soft spout is gentle on gums.

      Patented non-spill valve

      Easy to sip, easy to clean

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Soft spout
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        6 months+

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        52 (D) X 83 (W) X 135 (H)  mm
        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        50 (D) X 50 (W) X 60 (H)  mm
        Product weight
        0.036  kg

