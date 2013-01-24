Home
Trainer handles for cup

SCF242
Avent
  For independent drinking
    The trainer handles fit Philips AVENT cups SCF242/00, to help independent drinking at every stage.They are self locating so they are always in line with the spout. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.

    The trainer handles fit Philips AVENT cups SCF242/00, to help independent drinking at every stage.They are self locating so they are always in line with the spout. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.

    For independent drinking

    Easy removable cup handles

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Easy to fit and remove

    Cups can be used with or without handles

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Handle
      2  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stages
      4 months +

    • Weight and dimensions

      F-box dimensions
      70 (D) X 126 (W) X 167 (H)  mm
      Net product dimensions excl. attachments
      70 (D) X 126 (W) X 70 (H)  mm
      No. of F-boxes in A-box
      6  pcs
      Product weight
      0.011  kg

