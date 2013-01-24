Search terms
A simple solution for inverted nipples
Flat or inverted nipples can be a potential problem for women wishing to breastfeed. Through gentle suction the Niplette pulls the nipple out into a small plastic thimble-like cup. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A simple solution for inverted nipples
Flat or inverted nipples can be a potential problem for women wishing to breastfeed. Through gentle suction the Niplette pulls the nipple out into a small plastic thimble-like cup. See all benefits
In a matter of weeks of continued wear, the nipple will stay erect. Ideally use before becoming pregnant. However, you can also use in the first six months of pregnancy to achieve long-lasting correction. Any nipple inversion which is not congenital but has occurred recently should be immediately checked by a doctor before the Niplette is used. Use is not recommemded in the last trimester of pregnancy.
The Niplette: an instrument for the non-surgical correction of inverted nipples DD McGeorge FRCS (Plast). British Journal of Plastic Surgery, December 1993.
The Niplette is suitable for correcting inverted nipples which have developed as a result of hereditary factors or during puberty.
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages
Design
Ease of use
Easy to clean
Functions
Material
Silky soft feel