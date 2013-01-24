Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
  A simple solution for inverted nipples
    Philips Avent Niplette™

    SCF152/01
    A simple solution for inverted nipples

    Flat or inverted nipples can be a potential problem for women wishing to breastfeed. Through gentle suction the Niplette pulls the nipple out into a small plastic thimble-like cup. See all benefits

    A simple solution for inverted nipples

    Flat or inverted nipples can be a potential problem for women wishing to breastfeed. Through gentle suction the Niplette pulls the nipple out into a small plastic thimble-like cup.

      A simple solution for inverted nipples

      Effective and easy to use

      Non-surgical – uses gentle suction

      In a matter of weeks of continued wear, the nipple will stay erect. Ideally use before becoming pregnant. However, you can also use in the first six months of pregnancy to achieve long-lasting correction. Any nipple inversion which is not congenital but has occurred recently should be immediately checked by a doctor before the Niplette is used. Use is not recommemded in the last trimester of pregnancy.

      Clinically proven

      The Niplette: an instrument for the non-surgical correction of inverted nipples DD McGeorge FRCS (Plast). British Journal of Plastic Surgery, December 1993.

      Use with inverted or flat nipples

      The Niplette is suitable for correcting inverted nipples which have developed as a result of hereditary factors or during puberty.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
      • What is included

        Disposable breast pad
        2  pcs
        Niplette
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0 - 6 months
        • Pregnancy

      • Design

        Discreet design
      • Ease of use

        Easy concealing under clothing
        Push syringe to release vacuum

      • Easy to clean

        Clean in hot soapy water
      • Functions

        Solution for flat nipples
        Use gentle suction

      • Material

        Breast pads
        • Dermatologically tested
        • Natural materials

      • Silky soft feel

        Silky soft topsheet
        Breathable natural material

