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  • Ideal for travel Ideal for travel Ideal for travel

    Philips Avent Milk powder dispenser

    SCF135/06

    Ideal for travel

    This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR36.00

    Philips Avent Milk powder dispenser

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    Ideal for travel

    BPA Free

    • 3 doses
    Inner part can be removed

    Inner part can be removed

    Inner part can be removed to convert into a handy snack cup

    Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/ 9 oz feeds

    Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/ 9 oz feeds

    The Philips Avent milk powder dispenser holds 3 pre-measured doses of milk powder - ideal for travel

    Entire dispenser sterilizable,microwavable & dishwasher safe

    All parts can be sterilized, microwaved and are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      BPA free*
      Yes

    • What is included

      Milk powder dispenser
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0-6 months
      • 0 - 6 months

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