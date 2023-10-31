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  • Always close to your baby Always close to your baby Always close to your baby

    Philips Avent Baby Monitor Connected Baby Camera

    SCD643/26

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Always close to your baby

    Keep an eye on your baby securely and from anywhere with the Philips Avent Connected Baby Camera. Our HD camera, true talkback function and Secure Connect System keeps you linked to your little one from anywhere with the Baby Monitor+ app.

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    Suggested retail price: MYR699.00

    Philips Avent Baby Monitor Connected Baby Camera

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    Always close to your baby

    Reassurance on your baby at home and away

    • Secure Connect System
    • Full HD camera
    • Connect via Baby Monitor+ App
    • Comforting features
    Designed to always keep you connected to baby

    Designed to always keep you connected to baby

    Our very own Secure Connect System uses multiple, encrypted links from baby unit to the app. For a reassuringly robust and private connection.

    Full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom

    Full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom

    Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. The baby unit uses a full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom, bringing clear pictures of your little one's room day and night.

    See every wiggle, hear every giggle

    See every wiggle, hear every giggle

    See and hear your little one at home and away with the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app. Using Wi-Fi or mobile internet you can monitor and soothe from anywhere.

    Never too warm or cool, always just right

    Never too warm or cool, always just right

    With high and low temperature alerts the integrated room thermometer helps you keep your little one snug as a bug. Just the right amount of cozy for a perfect rest.

    Peaceful nap times with soothing ambient nightlight

    Peaceful nap times with soothing ambient nightlight

    Give your little one's room a comforting glow with the baby unit's integrated ambient nightlight. Turn it on and off or adjust its glow from the Baby Monitor+ app.

    Capture every precious moment with the app

    Capture every precious moment with the app

    Take pictures of your baby and capture every precious moment of your little one with the Baby Monitor+ app.

    Speak and listen to your little one at the same time

    Speak and listen to your little one at the same time

    No more walkie-talkies! Our baby monitor only uses true talk back, so with the push of a button, you and your baby can hear each other sing, soothe or giggle without interruption.

    Sounds to settle and soothe

    Sounds to settle and soothe

    Choose between 15 soothing tracks from garden birdsong and nighttime nature, to lullabies including Rock-a-Bye Baby. And record your own to play back on demand. After all, what is better than the sound of a parent's voice?

    Manual camera rotation for a complete view of baby's room

    Manual camera rotation for a complete view of baby's room

    The view of the camera can be adjusted horizontally and vertically to view different angles of your baby's room.

    Technical Specifications

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Frequency band
      2.4GHz

    • Convenience

      Wall mountable
      Yes
      Video mode
      Yes
      Alerts
      • lost connection
      • temperature
      • motion detection
      Background monitoring
      Yes, hear your baby while phone is locked or using other apps

    • Power

      Power Supply
      • 5V 1A AC/DC Adapter
      • Input 100 – 240V / 50 - 60Hz
      Baby camera power source
      Mains only

    • Features

      Adjustable viewing angle
      Manual
      Auto infrared night vision
      Yes
      Audio only mode
      Yes
      Comforting night light
      Yes, incl. timer
      Digital zoom and pan
      Yes
      Talkback function
      Yes, Talk Back (speak and listen at the same time)
      Connection mode
      Wireless app only mode
      Mobile connectivity range
      Unlimited, requires internet connection
      Operating systems (app)
      iOS 13+ and higher, and Android 6 and higher
      Baby unit camera resolution
      Full HD 1080p
      Lullabies, sounds and white noise
      Yes, incl. timer
      Record personalized sounds
      Yes, via app
      Phone application (app)
      Philips Avent Baby Monitor+
      Room thermometer
      Yes, incl. alert

    • Software Support

      Software updates
      • Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years
      • after the date of purchase

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