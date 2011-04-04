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  • The most reliable connection to your baby The most reliable connection to your baby The most reliable connection to your baby

    Philips Avent Audio Monitors DECT Baby Monitor

    SCD505/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The most reliable connection to your baby

    Our Avent DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. The most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, a soothing nightlight and lullabies for you and your baby.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR399.00

    Philips Avent Audio Monitors DECT Baby Monitor

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    The most reliable connection to your baby

    Complete peace of mind whilst your baby sleeps

    • 100% private connection
    • Night light and lullabies
    • Talkback function
    DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

    DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

    DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

    Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

    Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

    Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity.DECT(Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime.

    Energy saving ECO mode

    Energy saving ECO mode

    Switch on the ECO mode to reduces transmission power in the baby room.In the ECO mode the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.

    Remote activated night light and lullabies

    Remote activated night light and lullabies

    Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe and calm your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the night light. Activate from the parent or baby unit. (Remote activation not available in US) There's nothing like a gentle lullaby to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can elect one of 5 relaxing tunes, helping your baby to drift effortlessly to sleep in no time. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada)

    Sound level lights indicate if the baby makes noise

    Sound level lights indicate if the baby makes noise

    Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even when the Parent Unit is muted.

    Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

    Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

    The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you make sure that you are always connected to your baby.

    Range up to 330 meters*

    Range up to 330 meters*

    Indoor range up to 50 meters*. Outdoor range up to 330 meters*.

    Rechargeable parent unit

    Rechargeable parent unit

    The rechargeable parent unit enables you to move in and around the home.

    Stay connected with talk back

    Stay connected with talk back

    Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one clickof this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.

    Superior operating time up to 24 hours

    The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless reaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required. However this is depending on the type of batteries used and how often and how long you use the parent unit on batteries.

    Calming & soothing

    Help soothe your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the night light and soft lullabies.

    Technical Specifications

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Automatic channel selection
      Yes
      Frequency band
      DECT
      Number of channels
      120

    • Convenience

      Battery low indication
      Yes
      Auto out-of-range warning
      Yes
      Battery charging indication
      Yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Sensitivity control
      Yes
      Sound-level lights
      Yes

    • Accessories

      AC/DC adaptor
      Yes
      User manual
      Yes
      Neck cord
      Yes
      Batteries
      yes
      Charging base for parent unit
      No
      Quick start guide
      Yes

    • Power

      Operating time on battery hour
      24 hours
      Charging time
      8  hour(s)
      Power Supply
      • 120 V (US)
      • 220 - 240 V

    • Technical specifications

      Storage temperature range
      10 - 40  °C
      Operating temperature range °C
      10 - 40 °C

    • Features

      Comforting night light
      Yes
      DECT Technology
      Yes
      Indoor range up to
      50m
      Energy saving Smart ECO mode
      ECO mode
      Outdoor range up to
      330 meters
      Talkback function
      Yes
      Lullabies
      Yes
      Sound activation lights
      5 LED lights
      Volume control and sound activation
      Yes

    • Logistic data

      F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
      220 x 156 x 94  mm

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • Pregnancy
      • 0 - 6 months

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    • The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.
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