Search terms
Feeding on-the-go
The stylish ThermaTote holds 2 Philips AVENT feeding Bottles, 2 Magic Cups or 4 VIA Cups. Its double insulation layer keeps milk cold or water hot for up to four hours. Lightweight, compact and convenient for travel. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feeding on-the-go
The stylish ThermaTote holds 2 Philips AVENT feeding Bottles, 2 Magic Cups or 4 VIA Cups. Its double insulation layer keeps milk cold or water hot for up to four hours. Lightweight, compact and convenient for travel. See all benefits
Feeding on-the-go
The stylish ThermaTote holds 2 Philips AVENT feeding Bottles, 2 Magic Cups or 4 VIA Cups. Its double insulation layer keeps milk cold or water hot for up to four hours. Lightweight, compact and convenient for travel. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feeding on-the-go
The stylish ThermaTote holds 2 Philips AVENT feeding Bottles, 2 Magic Cups or 4 VIA Cups. Its double insulation layer keeps milk cold or water hot for up to four hours. Lightweight, compact and convenient for travel. See all benefits
For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.
Perfect for day trips with baby or just when you’re out and about.
The Philips AVANT Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort
Country of origin
What is included
Convenience
Development stages
Design
Material
Maximum comfort