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Discontinued

Fideliodocking speaker

SBD7500/97

4.4

| (12) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Compact and extremely portable, this docking speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers surprisingly powerful sound from your iPhone/ iPod - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.

See all benefits

Docking speaker designed to go places

Obsessed with sound

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

12

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

2
1

14/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker

16/07/2013

US

US

Great sound

The sound of this speaker is truly amazing. It has clear definition and instrument separation.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker

29/09/2012

US

US

Verified buyer

Great Product -- love it!!

This product is easily transportable, easy to set up, and sounds great. I love that my phone gets charged while I listen to Pandora or my ITunes..... Would highly recommend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker

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