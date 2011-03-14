2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Compact and extremely portable, this docking speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers surprisingly powerful sound from your iPhone/ iPod - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
4.4
of 5
12
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
14/03/2011
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
laxer20
16/07/2013
US
Great sound
The sound of this speaker is truly amazing. It has clear definition and instrument separation.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
Simbalou1
29/09/2012
US
Verified buyer
Great Product -- love it!!
This product is easily transportable, easy to set up, and sounds great. I love that my phone gets charged while I listen to Pandora or my ITunes..... Would highly recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio SBD7500 docking speaker