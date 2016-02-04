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Discontinued

SmartClickoil-control cleansing brush

RQ560/51

1

| (1) Review

Longer lasting oil control

The silky soft bristle, we recommend replacing the brush head every 3-6 months to ensure the optimal result.

See all benefits

contributes to a healthy and radiant skin

Longer lasting oil control

  • Click-on

  • Long lasting

Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

The silky soft bristles, made of 32000 fibers and each of them is only 50 microns in diameter, are as gentle as your hands, while reaching all uneven and difficult spots.

SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips brush

SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips brush

Simply click the brush head onto the oil-control cleansing brush, it gives you longer lasting oil-control effect than manual cleansing

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

04/02/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

Would not fit thre 9300

Would not fit the 9300 razor and therefore was unable to evaluate.

This review was made for SmartClick RQ560/52 oil-control cleansing brush head

This review was made for SmartClick RQ560/52 oil-control cleansing brush head

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Disclaimers

  1. Compatible with RQ330, RQ331, RQ350, RQ351, RQ360, RQ361, RQ370, RQ371