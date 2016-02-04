2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ560/51
Longer lasting oil control
The silky soft bristle, we recommend replacing the brush head every 3-6 months to ensure the optimal result.
Click-on
Long lasting
The silky soft bristles, made of 32000 fibers and each of them is only 50 microns in diameter, are as gentle as your hands, while reaching all uneven and difficult spots.
Simply click the brush head onto the oil-control cleansing brush, it gives you longer lasting oil-control effect than manual cleansing
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Creighton
04/02/2016
US
Verified buyer
Would not fit thre 9300
Would not fit the 9300 razor and therefore was unable to evaluate.
This review was made for SmartClick RQ560/52 oil-control cleansing brush head
This review was made for SmartClick RQ560/52 oil-control cleansing brush head
Compatible with RQ330, RQ331, RQ350, RQ351, RQ360, RQ361, RQ370, RQ371