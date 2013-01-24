Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

SmartClick

oil-control cleansing brush

RQ560/51
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Longer lasting oil control Longer lasting oil control Longer lasting oil control
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    SmartClick oil-control cleansing brush

    RQ560/51
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Longer lasting oil control

    The silky soft bristle, we recommend replacing the brush head every 3-6 months to ensure the optimal result. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR55.00

    SmartClick oil-control cleansing brush

    Longer lasting oil control

    The silky soft bristle, we recommend replacing the brush head every 3-6 months to ensure the optimal result. See all benefits

    Longer lasting oil control

    The silky soft bristle, we recommend replacing the brush head every 3-6 months to ensure the optimal result. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR55.00

    SmartClick oil-control cleansing brush

    Longer lasting oil control

    The silky soft bristle, we recommend replacing the brush head every 3-6 months to ensure the optimal result. See all benefits

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual

      Longer lasting oil control

      contributes to a healthy and radiant skin

      • Click-on
      • Long lasting
      Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

      Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

      The silky soft bristles, made of 32000 fibers and each of them is only 50 microns in diameter, are as gentle as your hands, while reaching all uneven and difficult spots.

      SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips brush

      SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips brush

      Simply click the brush head onto the oil-control cleansing brush, it gives you longer lasting oil-control effect than manual cleansing

      Specification highlights

      • Cleaning

        Washable

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Washable

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Compatible with RQ330, RQ331, RQ350, RQ351, RQ360, RQ361, RQ370, RQ371