2 year warranty
Discontinued
Renew for better results
To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.
The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.
4.2
of 5
58
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Nojob
20/03/2019
United Kingdom
Philips, must be the BEST
NEW BLADES. Shaver like new Older model required repair, Returned for repair, came back fully restored within one week What a great service THANKS
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit
YORKY333
20/03/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Philips, must be the BEST
NEW BLADES. Shaver like new Older model required repair, Returned for repair, came back fully restored within one week What a great service THANKS
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit
Waitey
20/02/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Close shave
I received my order before the suggested delivery date which I was very pleased about. After having bought a cheaper replacement which was useless it was nice to be able to have have a shave that felt clean shaven. Really pleased I bought the replacement head from Phillips. Buy cheap buy twice. Never again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit