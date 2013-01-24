Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Shaving unit

RQ11
Overall Rating / 5
  • Renew for better results Renew for better results Renew for better results
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Shaving unit

    RQ11
    Overall Rating / 5

    Renew for better results

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaving unit

    Renew for better results

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

    Renew for better results

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaving unit

    Renew for better results

    To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

    Similar products

    See all Replacement heads
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Renew for better results

      Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

      Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

      The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

      Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

      Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

      The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

      GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

      GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

      GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.

      Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

      Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

      The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

      Easy click off, click on

      Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving system

        Shaving unit
        1

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item