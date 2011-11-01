Search terms

Shaving unit

RQ10/40
  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Shaving unit

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Shaving unit

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • Discontinued
      • Buy SH70 instead

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Upgraded shaving heads
        RQ10 has been replaced by SH70
        Important
        If SH70 is also out of stock, unfortunately, there is no replacement available. SH71 is not compatible with SensoTouch or Arcitec shavers.

      • Shaving unit

        Fits product types
        • 1050X
        • 1059X
        • 1090X
        • RQ1050
        • RQ1051
        • RQ1052
        • RQ1060
        • RQ1061
        • RQ1062
        • RQ1075
        • RQ1076
        • RQ1077
        • RQ1085
        • RQ1087
        • RQ1090
        • RQ1095

