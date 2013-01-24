32 mm or 15 mm full metal trimmer for perfect details

Take off the adjustable comb and there's a full metal, dual sided trimmer underneath. Use the 32 mm side for a high performance trim and the 15 mm side for precise detailing work in those hard to reach places. The rounded tips ensure a smooth touch to your skin. The finer cutting elements deliver a close trim with perfect results-excellent for small details or areas like under your nose or around your mouth.