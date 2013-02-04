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  • All-in-one beard & detail trimmer All-in-one beard & detail trimmer All-in-one beard & detail trimmer

    Multigroom series 3000 3-in-1 Beard & Detail trimmer

    QG3320/15

    Overall Rating / 5
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    All-in-one beard & detail trimmer

    Try out different beard, mustache and sideburn styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 3 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks.

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    Suggested retail price: MYR187.00

    Multigroom series 3000 3-in-1 Beard & Detail trimmer

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    All-in-one beard & detail trimmer

    3 in 1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

    • 2 attachments & 1 comb
    • cordless, fully washable
    • skin-friendly blades
    • 60mins cordless use/10h charge
    Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

    Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

    Get a gentle trim that is high on performance. Blades are self-sharpening and made of finely ground chromium steel, giving you lasting performance. Their rounded tips and combs ensure smooth, protected contact with your skin.

    60 minutes of cordless use on a 10-hour charge

    60 minutes of cordless use on a 10-hour charge

    Our new blades reduce friction to give you up to 70% more run time than previous models.

    2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

    2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

    Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

    Use the full size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

    18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

    Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.

    Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

    Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

    Trimmer can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Simply rinse the blades and combs after each use for long-lasting performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Facial styling
      • Moustache
      • Long beard
      • Short beard
      • Stubble look
      • Detailed styling
      • Sharp lines
      • Goatee
      Styling tools
      • Trimmer
      • Rotary nose trimmer
      • 18-setting beard&stubble comb
      Number of length settings
      18 integrated length settings
      Number of attachments/combs
      2 attachments & 1 comb

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Charging
      10 hours full charge

    • Design

      Handle
      Easy grip
      Color
      Black with silver details

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Self sharpening blades
      Yes
      No oil needed
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Fully washable
      Display
      Charging indicator

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