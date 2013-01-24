Home
Multigroom series 3000

Grooming kit

QG3270/32
    For all styles, no compromise

    Grooming kit for all styles, no compromise with Lithium ion battery power,superior performance and skin friendly trimmer, designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect result.

      For all styles, no compromise

      Shaver with Lithium Ion battery power

      50 minutes cordless power after 1 hour quick charge.

      50 minutes cordless power after 1 hour quick charge.

      The powerful lithium ion battery lasts for 50 minutes after a 1 hour charge. A quick 10 minute charge gives you 10 minutes of grooming time, so it’s always ready when you are.

      2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply remove the attachments, and you can thoroughly rinse them under the tap.

      Charging stand and pouch: stay charged and ready to go

      Charging stand and pouch: stay charged and ready to go

      The foldable charging stand is designed to fit into even the smallest spaces, so you can charge it wherever you want and easily take it with you when you travel. The pouch protects your shaver during travel and gives you a convenient place to store it when not in use.

      Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

      Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

      The steel blades of the electric shaver lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent skin irritation.

      Beard & moustache comb with 9 length settings

      The beard & moustache comb fits over the full-sized trimmer, and has 9 different length settings – so you can keep your beard at the length you prefer.

      Cordless and corded use

      Use it cordless or plugged in.

      Extra-wide hair clipper for efficient hair clipping.

      Use the extra-wide clipper for hair cuts, or to efficiently remove large areas of hair.

      Full-sized trimmer for neck line, sideburns and chin.

      Use the full-sized trimmer for touch-ups, and to create clean lines at the edge of your beard. You can also use it without a comb for a 3-day beard look.

      Hair-trimming comb with 9 length settings

      The hair-trimming comb fits over the extra-wide clipper and has 9 different length settings you can use to keep your hair neat and styled between haircuts.

      Mini shaver for a close finish on the edges of your beard

      Use the mini shaver after trimming the edges of your beard for a close, clean, finished look.

      Precision nose trimmer for your nose, ears, and eyebrows

      Use the nose trimmer on nose, ears and eyebrows to remove unwanted hairs.

      Precision trimmer for fine details to perfect your style

      Use the precision trimmer to create the fine lines and details that define your style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Charging stand
        Yes
        Storage pouch
        Yes

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        9 secured length settings
        Styling tools
        • 9 position hair clipper comb
        • Beard and moustache comb

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Washable attachments

      • Power system

        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Charging time
        1 hour
        Running time
        50 minutes
        Usage
        Cordless & mains
        Worldwide voltage
        100-240 V

      • Attachments

        Full size trimmer blade
        Yes  mm
        Hair clipper
        41 mm
        Mini shaver
        Yes
        Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
        Yes
        Precision trimmer
        21  mm

      • Maintenance

        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Lubrication
        Blades need no oiling

