family hair clipper

QC5130/15
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
    family hair clipper

    QC5130/15
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Cut your family's hair

    Cutting your family's hair has never been easier. This clipper offers a powerful, yet ultra-silent motor, an ergonomic design, and skin-friendly blades and comb tips, as well as the ultimate convenience of cordless power. See all benefits

      Cut your family's hair

      with our quietest clipper for both adults and kids

      • Stainless steel blades
      • 11 length settings
      • 60mins cordless use/8h charge
      11 lock-in length settings: 3 to 21mm or 0.5mm without comb

      11 lock-in length settings: 3 to 21mm or 0.5mm without comb

      Simply select and lock in the length you want by using the adjustable comb, which provides length settings from 3 to 21mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or use it without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Quiet and powerful performance

      Quiet and powerful performance

      This Philips family hair clipper is designed to reassure kids and parents. Its smooth motor is engineered for powerful performance with reduced vibration. The Philips family clipper is our quietest clipper for both adults and children.

      Rounded combs and blade tips prevent skin irritation

      Rounded combs and blade tips prevent skin irritation

      The rounded combs and blade tips glide smoothly over the skin without scratching to give a safe, pleasant haircut every time.

      High-performance cutting element with self-sharpening blades

      High-performance cutting element with self-sharpening blades

      The self-sharpening, stainless steel blades stay sharp longer and ensure top cutting performance with minimum maintenance.

      Compact and lightweight for easy, less tiring handling

      Compact and lightweight for easy, less tiring handling

      The compact and lightweight design makes this family clipper easy to move smoothly over the head. Whether you are cutting adults' or kids' hair, it is ergonomically shaped for easy manoeuvering and optimal control, resulting in a comfortable hair-cutting experience.

      60 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom, with 60 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.

      Pop-open head makes it easy to clean

      Pop-open head makes it easy to clean

      Simply pop the head open and use the cleaning brush provided to sweep away any loose hairs.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

      The blades never need oiling

      The blades never need oiling

      No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Number of length settings
        11
        Range of length settings
        From 3 to 21mm
        Cutter width
        41mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2mm

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Dry cleaning with brush

      • Power system

        Running time
        60 minutes
        Charging time
        8 hours
        Battery type
        NiMH

      • Service

        Guarantee
        2-year guarantee

