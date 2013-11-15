Other items in the box
- Cleaning brush
QC5130/15
Cut your family's hair
Cutting your family's hair has never been easier. This clipper offers a powerful, yet ultra-silent motor, an ergonomic design, and skin-friendly blades and comb tips, as well as the ultimate convenience of cordless power.See all benefits
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Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of 11 length settings between 3mm and 21mm at 2mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Philips clippers that are family friendly, they have all the performance without the disturbance. Its smooth motor is engineered for power with reduced vibration—to help keep the calm while clipping.
The blades and combs on this hair cutter have rounded tips for a safe, smooth haircut.
The self-sharpening steel blades on this hair clipper are designed to deliver consistent results, time after time.
The ideal hair cutter for kids, this family-friendly clipper is ergonomically designed, super lightweight and easy to use.
Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom, with 60 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.
Clean your electric hair clippers with ease. Simply click open the head to release and clean the blades.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.
Clipping power that's easy to maintain—our blades never need oiling.
Power system
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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