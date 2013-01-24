Home
Active 3D glasses

PTA507/00
    3D Max home cinema experience

    Experience 3D movies, games and sports like never before with those 3D Max glasses. Philips uses the latest Active 3D technology to deliver a truly immersive Full HD 3D viewing. Enjoy the ultimate resolution in 3D and be part of the action! See all benefits

      Full HD 3D for truly immersive viewing

      • for 3D Max TVs
      Active 3D Max technology to deliver a Full HD 3D experience

      Active 3D Max technology to deliver a Full HD 3D experience

      Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room with the 3D Max. Enjoy real life depth and stunning Full HD resolution thanks to the combination of the ultra fast display and Active shutter glasses. With these 3D Max glasses and your 3D Max TV you can now start to enjoy 3D TV.

      Unique 3D Max Two Player Full Screen Gaming mode

      Unique 3D Max Two Player Full Screen Gaming mode

      With these 3D Max active glasses, your TV can deliver the ultimate Two Player Full Screen Gaming experience. In 2D two-player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. Using 3D technology, each player can now enjoy the game in full screen at the same time, with just a click of a button on the glasses.

      Enjoy 3D on Philips 3D Max and Full HD 3D ready TVs

      These active 3D glasses will deliver you the Full HD 3D experience on all 3D Max TVs as well as on earlier Full HD 3D ready TVs.

      Flexible and lightweight design for maximum comfort

      With the design choice of lightweight and flexible materials they will feel so comfortable, you wouldn't think you were wearing any glasses.

      Optimum lens coverage even for existing eyewear users

      The wide lens and subtle curvature fits most faces even for existing eye wear users. The additional hook at the top edge of the frame also helps to secure the Easy 3D glasses to your personal glasses.

      Rechargeable Active 3D glasses

      With these active 3D glasses you never need to replace or dispose batteries again. Via USB you can juice up your glasses without ever reaching the end of your 3D experience.

      High-contrast active 3D glasses for the best 3D experience

      Regular active 3D glasses with polarizing filters are slightly dark even when light passes through. With these high-contrast lenses, your total 3D experience will be enhanced and more enjoyable.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Ease of Use
        • low battery indication
        • auto switch off
        • USB rechargeable
        • on-off switch
        • auto mode for dual player

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0.07  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        75 x 88 x 238 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 1x cleaning cloth bag
        • Charging cable USB A > Micro-B
        • User Manual

      • Related Products

        Compatible with
        • PTA215
        • 32PFL9606
        • 37PFL9606
        • 40PFL8505
        • 40PFL8605
        • 40PFL8606
        • 40PFL9605D
        • 40PFL9606
        • 40PFL9705
        • 40PFL9715
        • 42PFL8605
        • 46PDL8906
        • 46PFL8505
        • 46PFL8605
        • 46PFL8606
        • 46PFL8685
        • 46PFL8686
        • 46PFL9705
        • 46PFL9706
        • 46PFL9715
        • 52PFL8605
        • 52PFL9606
        • 58PFL9955
        • 58PFL9955D
        • 58PFL9956
        • _PFL5507 (Eu)
        • _PFL7007 (Eu)
        • _PFL8007 (Eu)
        • 46PFL9007
        • 60PFL9007

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 1x cleaning cloth bag
      • Charging cable USB A > Micro-B
      • User Manual

          • Health Warning:
          • If you or your family has a history of epilepsy or photosensitive seizures, consult a medical professional before exposing yourself to flashing light sources, rapid image sequences or 3D viewing.
          • To avoid discomfort such as dizziness, headache or disorientation, we recommend not watching 3D for extended periods of time. If you experience any discomfort, stop watching 3D and do not immediately engage in any potentially hazardous activity until you symptoms have disappeared.
          • Parents should monitor their children during 3D viewing and ensure they do not experience any discomfort as mentioned above. Watching 3D is not recommended for children under 6 years of age as their visual system is not fully developed yet.
          • Do not use the 3D glasses for any purpose other than watching 3D TV.
          • CHOKING HAZARD - Do not let children under 3 years of age play with the 3D glasses, they could choke on the battery lid or battery.
          • 3D Max two player gaming is only supported by 3D Max TVs with following set types: 58pfl9956, 46pfl9706, 37pfl9606, 52pfl9606, 46pfl8686, 40pfl8606, 46pfl8606, _pfl5507 (Eu), _pfl7007 (Eu), _pfl8007 (Eu), _pfl9x07