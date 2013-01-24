Home
    Share experiences with people that matter to you, wherever they are. With Skype™ on your TV, enjoy voice and video calls for free. Simply connect this high quality camera to your internet connected Philips Smart LED TV and start calling.

    Enjoy Skype™ on your TV

    Voice and video calls from your living room

    • for Philips TVs

    Talk face-to-face with live video for free

    Enjoy free Skype-to-Skype video calls from your Philips Smart TV. Simply plug the camera into the USB connector of the TV and connect the TV to the internet. Follow the simple on-screen instructions and you can enjoy face-to-face live video chats with your friends or family in no time.

    Make calls to phones, anywhere in the world for great rates

    You can call people on Skype for free - but did you know you can even call them from your TV on their phones, anywhere in the world for great rates too? With this Philips TV camera, enjoy high quality audio with 2 integrated microphones.

    Talk to more people on one call from your TV

    Talk to more people on one call from your TV. Participate in chats with more than 1 friend at a time and make dinner arrangements with everyone for free if they also use Skype.

    Enjoy video calls with high quality TV camera

    The high quality Philips TV camera for all Philips Smart TV Premium TVs provides excellent video quality. Enjoy video calls in brilliant detail on your large screen TV.

    A clear image no matter where you sit with 3x digital zoom

    With 3 times digital zoom, you can adjust the zoom any way you like it no matter how far you are sitting from the television. In addition, you can also tilt and pan to perfectly adjust the view even if your TV is placed in a corner or not directly in front of the sofa.

    Clear speech regardless of distance and space

    This camera is equipped with echo-cancelling sound processing. This ensures that the echo picked up by the integrated microphones is reduced. Hence, improving the speech clarity of your Skype calls. Enjoy great sound quality.

    Universal clamping on all Philips Smart TV Premium TVs

    Compatible with all Skype certified Philips Smart LED TVs, this camera comes with an easy clamp on for quick installation. Just connect the camera to the USB connector of the TV, so you can enjoy Skype calls in a few easy steps.

    Technical Specifications

    • Convenience

      Ease of Use
      • 2 microphone beaming
      • 3x zoom, pan & tilt function*
      • Plug and Play
      • Universal clamping fit any TV
      • Unlimited fixed focus

    • Dimensions

      Product weight
      0.12  kg
      Weight incl. Packaging
      0.49  kg
      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      105 x 40 x 105 mm
      Box depth
      133  mm
      Box height
      162  mm
      Box width
      158  mm

    • Related Products

      Compatible with
      • _PFL6xx7 (Eu)
      • _PFL7007 (Eu)
      • _PFL8007 (Eu)
      • _PDL6907
      • 46PFL9707
      • 60PFL9607
      • _PFL5007 (Lat Am)
      • _PFL6007 (Lat Am)
      • _PFL7007 (Lat Am)
      • _PFL3208 (Eu)
      • _PFL4208 (Eu)
      • _PFL4508 (Eu)
      • _PFL5008 (Eu)
      • _PFL6008 (Eu)
      • _PFL3508 (LATAM)
      • _PFL4508 (LATAM)
      • _PFL5008 (LATAM)
      • _PFL5508 (LATAM)
      • _PFL7008 (LATAM)

        • No Emergency Calls with Skype - Skype is not a replacement for your ordinary telephone and can't be used for emergency calling.
        • Making use of free Skype™-to-Skype video calls from your TV requires a TV connected to the Internet.
        • Zoom, pan and tilt function is only applicable for Europe/Russia TVs