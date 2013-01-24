Search terms
Enjoy Skype™ on your TV
Share experiences with people that matter to you, wherever they are. With Skype™ on your TV, enjoy voice and video calls for free. Simply connect this high quality camera to your internet connected Philips Smart LED TV and start calling. See all benefits
Enjoy free Skype-to-Skype video calls from your Philips Smart TV. Simply plug the camera into the USB connector of the TV and connect the TV to the internet. Follow the simple on-screen instructions and you can enjoy face-to-face live video chats with your friends or family in no time.
You can call people on Skype for free - but did you know you can even call them from your TV on their phones, anywhere in the world for great rates too? With this Philips TV camera, enjoy high quality audio with 2 integrated microphones.
Talk to more people on one call from your TV. Participate in chats with more than 1 friend at a time and make dinner arrangements with everyone for free if they also use Skype.
The high quality Philips TV camera for all Philips Smart TV Premium TVs provides excellent video quality. Enjoy video calls in brilliant detail on your large screen TV.
With 3 times digital zoom, you can adjust the zoom any way you like it no matter how far you are sitting from the television. In addition, you can also tilt and pan to perfectly adjust the view even if your TV is placed in a corner or not directly in front of the sofa.
This camera is equipped with echo-cancelling sound processing. This ensures that the echo picked up by the integrated microphones is reduced. Hence, improving the speech clarity of your Skype calls. Enjoy great sound quality.
Compatible with all Skype certified Philips Smart LED TVs, this camera comes with an easy clamp on for quick installation. Just connect the camera to the USB connector of the TV, so you can enjoy Skype calls in a few easy steps.
Convenience
Dimensions
