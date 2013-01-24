Other items in the box
- Quick start guide
- Silicon foot
Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly
With this wireless USB adapter, enjoy Smart TV wirelessly on your Philips TV. Experience a rich selection of online content on the big screen. See all benefits
Fast connection with 802.11n wireless adapter Up to 5 times faster than conventional Wi-Fi 802.11g. Based on the Wi-Fi 802.11n specifications.
WPA2 encryption for privacy and a safe connection
WPS Wi-Fi connection for plug and play installation on your TV
Rent movies directly on your TV from online video stores, watch catch-up TV from your favorite channels and enjoy a rich selection of online apps with Smart TV. You can also browse the open internet.
Share photos, music and movies from your smart phone, tablet or computer and enjoy them on the big screen.
Control your TV in the easiest and most convenient way. Just connect a wireless keyboard or use your smart phone or tablet to wirelessly control your Smart TV.
