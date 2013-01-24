Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
  • -{discount-value}

    Similar products

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Front Speakers Ways
        2
        Loudspeaker Enhancement
        Detachable Cloth Grilles
        Loudspeaker types
        Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Output power (RMS)
        2X2W+4W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Advanced Sound System
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        digital
        Woofer
        1  inch

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        Motorised
        Programmable Tracks
        20

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Antenna location
        External
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        FM

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        10V
        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Convenience

        Backlight
        Yes
        Backlight color
        Blue
        Clock/Version
        Digital
        Display Digits
        7
        Display Enhancements
        • Brightness Control
        • Function indication
        • Touch screen control
        Display Type
        LCD

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        Yes
        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        Remote control
        17 Key

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        313  mm
        Packaging Height
        278  mm
        Packaging Width
        413  mm
        Product depth
        213  mm
        Product height
        178  mm
        Product width
        213  mm
        Weight
        3.4  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        4.4  kg

      • Power

        Adaptor type
        10V 1200mA

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.