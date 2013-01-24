Search terms
The only iron that knows what you are ironing
PerfectCare 9000 Series comes with the world's first fabric sensing technology called ActiveSense. Using a built-in camera and AI, it knows what you are ironing and adjusts the ideal temperature and steam amount for effortless results. See all benefits
ActiveSense technology recognizes fabrics using a built-in camera and artificial intelligence.
It automatically adjusts temperature and steam amount to give excellent results for all fabrics.
Our DynamiQ smart sensor knows exactly when and how the iron is moving, delivering powerful steam where you need it most – for easier ironing and faster results.
Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it.
Thanks to the fast cooling system, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.
The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight also makes it easy for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.
1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.
SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results
Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc Plus system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light and audio signal to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow
Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.
The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.
Silencing filters minimize steam noise so our powerful steam won’t overpower the sounds of television, music or family.
