PerfectCare 9000 Series

Steam generator iron

PSG9050/26
  The only iron that knows what you are ironing
    The only iron that knows what you are ironing

    PerfectCare 9000 Series comes with the world's first fabric sensing technology called ActiveSense. Using a built-in camera and AI, it knows what you are ironing and adjusts the ideal temperature and steam amount for effortless results. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR2,999.00

      The only iron that knows what you are ironing

      Effortless ironing. Excellent results.

      • ActiveSense technology
      • Guaranteed no burns*
      • Light weight iron
      • Up to 750g steam boost
      The only steam generator that knows what you're ironing

      The only steam generator that knows what you're ironing

      ActiveSense technology recognizes fabrics using a built-in camera and artificial intelligence.

      Automatically adjusts settings

      Automatically adjusts settings

      It automatically adjusts temperature and steam amount to give excellent results for all fabrics.

      Intelligent automatic steam for faster and easier ironing

      Intelligent automatic steam for faster and easier ironing

      Our DynamiQ smart sensor knows exactly when and how the iron is moving, delivering powerful steam where you need it most – for easier ironing and faster results.

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it.

      Guaranteed no burns on all ironable garments

      Guaranteed no burns on all ironable garments

      Thanks to the fast cooling system, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

      Light weight iron ideal for vertical steaming

      Light weight iron ideal for vertical steaming

      The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight also makes it easy for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

      Large 1.8L detachable watertank for easy refilling

      Large 1.8L detachable watertank for easy refilling

      1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

      SteamGlide Elite Soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

      SteamGlide Elite Soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

      SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results

      Easy De-calc Plus

      Easy De-calc Plus

      Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc Plus system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light and audio signal to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

      Steam sound dampening technology

      Steam sound dampening technology

      Silencing filters minimize steam noise so our powerful steam won’t overpower the sounds of television, music or family.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        ActiveSense technology
        Yes
        DynamiQ
        Yes
        Fast cooling soleplate
        Yes
        Steam sound dampening
        Yes
        Silent steam Technology
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        3100  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        1800  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.8  m
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Heat up time
        2  min

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy De-calc Plus

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        33.4 x 35 x 57.4  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        22.9 x 28.8 x 49.3  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        8.8  kg
        Weight of iron
        0.97  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        5.5  kg

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving*
        22  %

      • General specifications

        ActiveSense
        Yes
        AutoSteam with DynamiQ
        Yes
        Calc Clean reminder
        Light & Sound
        Cord storage
        Compartment
        Hose storage
        Compartment
        Max bar pressure
        9.0
        Power cord material
        Textile
        Safety carry Lock
        Yes
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Elite
        Steam boost up to (g)
        750
        Steam rate up to (g/min)
        180
        Ultra-light iron
        Yes
        Warranty
        2 + 1 years with registration

