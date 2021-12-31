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  • The only iron that knows what you are ironing The only iron that knows what you are ironing The only iron that knows what you are ironing

    PerfectCare 9000 Series Steam generator iron

    PSG9050/26

    Overall Rating / 5
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    The only iron that knows what you are ironing

    PerfectCare 9000 Series comes with the world's first fabric sensing technology called ActiveSense. Using a built-in camera and AI, it knows what you are ironing and adjusts the ideal temperature and steam amount for effortless results.

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    PerfectCare 9000 Series Steam generator iron

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    The only iron that knows what you are ironing

    Effortless ironing. Excellent results.

    • ActiveSense technology
    • Guaranteed no burns*
    • Light weight iron
    • Up to 750g steam boost
    The only steam generator that knows what you're ironing

    The only steam generator that knows what you're ironing

    ActiveSense technology recognizes fabrics using a built-in camera and artificial intelligence.

    Automatically adjusts settings

    Automatically adjusts settings

    It automatically adjusts temperature and steam amount to give excellent results for all fabrics.

    Intelligent automatic steam for faster and easier ironing

    Intelligent automatic steam for faster and easier ironing

    Ensure your ironing is completed fast and with minimal effort, with the new motion sensor technology that recognizes when you move the iron to release steam automatically

    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it.

    Guaranteed no burns on all ironable garments

    Guaranteed no burns on all ironable garments

    Thanks to the fast cooling system, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

    Light weight iron ideal for vertical steaming

    Light weight iron ideal for vertical steaming

    The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight also makes it easy for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

    Large 1.8L detachable watertank for easy refilling

    Large 1.8L detachable watertank for easy refilling

    1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

    SteamGlide Elite Soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

    SteamGlide Elite Soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

    SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results

    Easy De-calc Plus

    Easy De-calc Plus

    Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc Plus system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light and audio signal to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow

    Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

    Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

    Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

    The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

    Steam sound dampening technology

    Silencing filters minimize steam noise so our powerful steam won’t overpower the sounds of television, music or family.

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Compartment
      Hose storage
      Compartment
      ActiveSense
      Yes
      Calc Clean reminder
      Light & Sound
      Warranty
      2 + 1 years with registration
      Max bar pressure
      9.0
      Power cord material
      Textile
      Safety carry Lock
      Yes
      Soleplate
      SteamGlide Elite
      Steam boost up to (g)
      750
      Steam rate up to (g/min)
      180
      Ultra-light iron
      Yes
      Autosteam with Intelligent Automatic Steam technology
      Yes

    • Easy to use

      Heat up time
      2  minute(s)
      Water tank capacity
      1800  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Hose length
      1.8  m

    • Technology

      ActiveSense technology
      Yes
      Fast cooling soleplate
      Yes
      Steam sound dampening
      Yes
      Silent steam Technology
      Yes
      Intelligent Automatic Steam technology
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2700  W

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving*
      22  %

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Easy De-calc Plus

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      0.97  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      33.4 x 35 x 57.4  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      22.9 x 28.8 x 49.3  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      8.8  kg
      Weight of iron + base
      5.5  kg

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