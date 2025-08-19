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    PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series Garment care

    PSG8300/80

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The most powerful steam generator*

    The most powerful steam generator on the market, the new 8000 series adapts to your ironing speed with the smart AI motion. OptimalTemp technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. Ironing has never been easier!

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    PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series Garment care

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    The most powerful steam generator*

    AI sensor that adapts steam to your ironing speed

    • Up to 215 g/min steam and steam boost of 850g
    • OptimalTEMP no burns guaranteed for any garment
    • Intelligent automatic steam with motion sensor
    • 1 hour ironing with large 1.4L water tank
    • Easy De-Calc system for simple maintenance
    TurboPower steam engine for powerful steam

    TurboPower steam engine for powerful steam

    TurboPower steam engine for an improved ironing experience; more powerful steam flow without interruptions. TurboPower engine cuts down on the wet spots on your garments during ironing*, wardrobe-ready with no waiting time to dry.

    OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

    OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

    No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics regardless of the steam setting you chose, thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Iron any type of garment from a silk blouse to a cotton shirt with peace of mind. We guarantee that your steam generator will never cause burns to any ironable fabric even when iron is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

    Intelligent automatic steam for effortless ironing

    Intelligent automatic steam for effortless ironing

    Smart AI motion sensor technology recognises when the iron is moving over your clothes and automatically releases powerful steam. Enjoy the effortless and fast ironing while the iron does the steam work for you.

    SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

    SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

    SteamGlide Elite is our newest and most advanced technology for the ultimate gliding performance and excellent scratch resistance. Advanced Nano-Titanium layer provides superior gliding performance on all garments for the fastest results.

    Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

    Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

    Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

    1.4L large detachable water tank for easy refilling

    1.4L large detachable water tank for easy refilling

    Up to 1 hour uniterrupted ironing thanks to large 1.4L water tank. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the sound and light indicators to refill which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

    Iron easier vertically with the vertical automatic steam

    Iron easier vertically with the vertical automatic steam

    Redesigned motion sensor for easy vertical use Thanks to the new motion sensor technology that recognizes movements in any direction, we can offer you the experience of automatically steaming hanging clothes, curtains and bedding, without any effort.

    Auto shut-off for peace of mind

    Auto shut-off for peace of mind

    Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended, for peace of your mind. You never have to worry again doubting whether you have unplugged the iron before leaving the house.

    Save up to 50% of energy**

    Save up to 50% of energy**

    50% less energy consumption in the ECO mode**. Choose ECO mode for your delicate garments. Save from the energy consumption without compromising on great results.

    Handle for convenience of carrying the device

    Handle for convenience of carrying the device

    With the new design you don't have to worry about carrying the steam generator around. The handle, togheter with the safe lock ensures that carrying it around and storing will be very secure and easy. The handle is foldable, so it doesn't get in your way while ironing and takes up less space during storing.

    Your iron adapts to your ironing speed

    Your iron adapts to your ironing speed

    Iron faster with the new Speed Mode, your iron automatically adapts the steam output to your ironing speed.

    Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria*** for hygiene

    Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria*** for hygiene

    Steam provides natural and easy disinfection to your garments and home textiles by killing bacteria, for the safety of your beloved ones.

    Ultra strong hosecord for longer durability

    Ultra strong hosecord for longer durability

    Ultra strong hosecord braiding designed for longer durability, so you can enjoy your steam generator without having to worry about hosecord wear & tear.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Powerful Steam Generator
      Heat up time
      2 minutes
      Ultra-light iron
      Yes
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Elite
      Soleplate gliding performance
      Best
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      Best
      Calc management
      Easy De-calc
      Calc clean reminder
      Light
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      1.4 L
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Low water warning
      Yes
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Power cord storage
      Plastic clip cord management
      Hose storage
      Compartment
      Warranty/Guarantee
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      3120 W
      Pressure
      9 bar
      Ready to use
      Sound & light indicator
      Continuous steam rate
      Up to 215g/min
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes
      Steam boost
      850g
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      OptimalTEMP
      Yes

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Power On/Off Switch
      Yes
      Safety carry lock
      Yes
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      24.6 x 28.5 x 44.7 cm
      Package dimensions (WxHxL)
      34.5 x 36.4 x 49.6 cm
      Power cord length
      1.6 m
      Hose cord length
      1.8 m
      Iron weight
      0.9 kg
      Product Weight
      5.5 kg
      Total weight with packaging
      7.5 kg

    • Design

      Color
      Deep Black

    • Accessories

      Glove
      No
      Decalc tray
      No

    • Sustainability

      Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
      Up to 50% energy savings

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    • *Steam rate (norm IEC60311) vs. other steam generators; June 2025.
    • **vs PSG8000S
    • ***Compared to MAX mode
    • ****Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8739, Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.
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