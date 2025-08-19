PSG8200/80
The most powerful steam generator*
The most powerful steam generator on the market, the new 8000 series offers superior ironing results. OptimalTemp technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. Ironing has never been easier!See all benefits
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TurboPower steam engine for an improved ironing experience; more powerful steam flow without interruptions. TurboPower engine cuts down on the wet spots on your garments during ironing*, wardrobe-ready with no waiting time to dry.
No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics regardless of the steam setting you chose, thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Iron any type of garment from a silk blouse to a cotton shirt with peace of mind. We guarantee that your steam generator will never cause burns to any ironable fabric even when iron is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.
Smart AI motion sensor technology recognises when the iron is moving over your clothes and automatically releases powerful steam. Enjoy the effortless and fast ironing while the iron does the steam work for you.
SteamGlide Elite is our newest and most advanced technology for the ultimate gliding performance and excellent scratch resistance. Advanced Nano-Titanium layer provides superior gliding performance on all garments for the fastest results.
Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.
Up to 1 hour uniterrupted ironing thanks to large 1.4L water tank. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the sound and light indicators to refill which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.
Redesigned motion sensor for easy vertical use Thanks to the new motion sensor technology that recognizes movements in any direction, we can offer you the experience of automatically steaming hanging clothes, curtains and bedding, without any effort.
Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended, for peace of your mind. You never have to worry again doubting whether you have unplugged the iron before leaving the house.
50% less energy consumption in the ECO mode**. Choose ECO mode for your delicate garments. Save from the energy consumption without compromising on great results.
With the new design you don't have to worry about carrying the steam generator around. The handle, togheter with the safe lock ensures that carrying it around and storing will be very secure and easy. The handle is foldable, so it doesn't get in your way while ironing and takes up less space during storing.
Steam provides natural and easy disinfection to your garments and home textiles by killing bacteria, for the safety of your beloved ones.
Ultra strong hosecord braiding designed for longer durability, so you can enjoy your steam generator without having to worry about hosecord wear & tear.
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