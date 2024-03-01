Search terms

  The iron that automatically steams for you
    The iron that automatically steams for you

    PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new motion sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam.

      Ensure your ironing is completed fast and with minimal effort, with the new motion sensor technology that recognizes when you move the iron to release steam automatically

      Ultra-powerful steam for crease removal

      Ultra-powerful steam for crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

      SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.

      1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      The 1.8-liter transparent water tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Steam and refresh garments with automatic vertical steam

      Our advanced motion sensor can recognize movements in any direction, so you can also steam and refresh dresses, jackets and curtains vertically.

      Ultra-light iron for easy vertical steaming

      The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight of only 800g also makes it easy for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

      Easy De-Calc Plus to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc Plus system collects limescale continuously, the indicator light and audio signal tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow.

      OptimalTEMP technology, guaranteed no burns*

      With OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Hose length
        1.8 m
        Hose storage
        Compartment
        Power cord length
        1.8 m
        Power cord storage
        Compartment
        Warranty
        2 years worldwide guarantee
        Energy saving
        22%

      • Easy to use

        Heat up time
        2  minute(s)
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Low water alarm
        yes
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Elite
        Watertank capacity
        1800 ml

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Steam sound dampening
        No
        Intelligent Automatic Steam technology
        2nd generation

      • Fast crease removal

        Pressure
        Max 8.0 bar
        Power
        Max 2700  W
        Steam boost
        Up to 600  g
        Continuous steam
        Up to 170  g/min
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy De-calc Plus
        Calc clean reminder
        Light & Sound

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        0.85  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        56.7 x 35 x 32.7  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        47.5 x 28.8 x 22.9  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        7.4  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        4.9  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

