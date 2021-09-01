Search terms

1

PerfectCare 7000 Series

Steam Generator

PSG7130/20
Overall Rating / 5
  • Fast ironing with automatic steam Fast ironing with automatic steam Fast ironing with automatic steam
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator

    PSG7130/20
    Overall Rating / 5

    Fast ironing with automatic steam

    PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for your comfort and convenience. With our new motion sensor technology, powerful automatic steam is released when you start ironing. OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits

    PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator

    Fast ironing with automatic steam

    PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for your comfort and convenience. With our new motion sensor technology, powerful automatic steam is released when you start ironing. OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits

    Fast ironing with automatic steam

    PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for your comfort and convenience. With our new motion sensor technology, powerful automatic steam is released when you start ironing. OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits

    PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator

    Fast ironing with automatic steam

    PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for your comfort and convenience. With our new motion sensor technology, powerful automatic steam is released when you start ironing. OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Generator Iron
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Fast ironing with automatic steam

      Effortless ironing. Great results.

      • Intelligent automatic steam
      • Guaranteed no burns*
      • 1.8L detachable watertank
      • Ultra-light iron
      Iron effortlessly with automatic steam

      Iron effortlessly with automatic steam

      Ensure your ironing is completed fast and with minimal effort, with the new motion sensor technology that recognizes when you move the iron to release steam automatically

      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

      Powerful steam for crease removal

      Powerful steam for crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

      One ideal temperature setting for all ironable garments

      One ideal temperature setting for all ironable garments

      Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature and no burns guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

      Light weight iron ideal for vertical steaming

      Light weight iron ideal for vertical steaming

      The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight of only 800g also makes it easy for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

      1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      The 1.8-liter transparent water tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

      SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.

      Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Heat up time
        2  minute(s)
        Water tank capacity
        1800  ml
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Elite
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Low water alert
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Hose length
        1.7m
        Hose storage
        Compartment
        Power cord length
        1.65m
        Power cord storage
        Velcro fix
        Warranty
        2 years worldwide guarantee

      • Fast crease removal

        Pressure
        Max 8.0 bar
        Continuous steam rate
        Up to 120 g/min
        Power
        Max 2100  W
        Steam boost
        Up to 600  g
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy De-calc Plus
        Calc clean reminder
        Light

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        0.8  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        31.5 x 31.5 x 47.5  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        24 x 27.5 x 42  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        5.3  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        3.85  kg

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving*
        30  %

      • Technology

        Intelligent Automatic Steam technology
        1st generation

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • On all ironable fabrics
          • *up to 30% energy savings based on IEC 603311, NORMAL mode compared to MAX mode
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.