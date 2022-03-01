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  • Ultra fast. Extra Compact. Ultra fast. Extra Compact. Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

    PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator

    PSG6026/20

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    3 Awards

    Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

    PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology.

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    PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator

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    Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

    • Powerful steam
    • Guaranteed no burns
    • 1.8L detachable watertank
    • Compact

    OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

    With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

    Powerful steam for crease removal

    Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

    Smart Calc Clean to extend the lifetime of your iron

    Its easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built in descaling system. It will remind you when its time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. Since it is reusable you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

    Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

    Thanks to its compact size its light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But dont think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, weve made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

    1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

    A 1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tank through the large filling door.

    Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

    Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.

    Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Hose length
      1.6 m
      Hose storage
      Compartment
      Power cord length
      1.65 m
      Power cord storage
      Velcro fix
      Warranty
      2 years worldwide guarantee
      Energy saving
      30%

    • Easy to use

      Heat up time
      2  minute(s)
      Water tank capacity
      1800  nm
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Plus
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Low water alert
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes

    • Technology

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Pressure
      Max 6.5 bar pump
      Power
      Max 2400  W
      Steam boost
      Up to 500  g
      Continuous steam
      Up to 150  g/min
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Easy De-calc Plus
      Calc clean reminder
      Light

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      1.18  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      43.0 x 22.7 x 34.2  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      16.8 x 26.9 x 36.8  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      4.43  kg
      Weight of iron + base
      3.4  kg

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    • On all ironable garments
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