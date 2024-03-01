Search terms

PerfectCare 6000 Series

Steam Generator

PSG6024/30
Overall Rating / 5
3 Awards
  • Ultra fast. Extra Compact. Ultra fast. Extra Compact. Ultra fast. Extra Compact.
    -{discount-value}

    PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator

    PSG6024/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    3 Awards

    Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

    PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR999.00

    PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator

    Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

    PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. See all benefits

    Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

    PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR999.00

    PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator

    Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

    PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Generator Iron
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

      • Powerful steam
      • Guaranteed no burns
      • 1.8L detachable watertank
      • Compact
      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

      Powerful steam for crease removal

      Powerful steam for crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

      Smart Calc Clean to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Smart Calc Clean to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Its easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built in descaling system. It will remind you when its time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. Since it is reusable you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Thanks to its compact size its light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But dont think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, weve made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

      1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      A 1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tank through the large filling door.

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Hose length
        1.6 m
        Hose storage
        Compartment
        Power cord length
        1.65 m
        Power cord storage
        Velcro fix
        Warranty
        2 years worldwide guarantee
        Energy saving
        30%

      • Easy to use

        Heat up time
        2  minute(s)
        Water tank capacity
        1800  ml
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Low water alert
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Pressure
        Max 6.5 bar pump
        Power
        Max 2400  W
        Steam boost
        Up to 500  g
        Continuous steam
        Up to 130  g/min
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy De-calc Plus
        Calc clean reminder
        Light

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        1.18  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        43.0 x 22.7 x 34.2  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        16.8 x 26.9 x 36.8  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        4.43  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        3.4  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • On all ironable garments
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.